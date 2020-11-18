Bashir Ahmad Reacts As Ezekwesili Says She Rejected To Be Buhari’s VP

Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has reacted to the revelation that Oby Ezekwesili rejected the offer to be vice president to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church had said that Ezekwesili, who was Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, rejected the offer.
Ezekwesili confirmed the clergyman’s statement in a tweet yesterday. According to her, it shows that her attack on Buhari is not as a result of being sidelined by his administration.
Reacting to her statement, Bashir Ahmad said that it confirms that Buhari doesn’t hate the Igbos and that he loves to work with women.
He tweeted: “Those who have been painting the President black and keep pushing a narrative that he hates Igbo and also doesn’t believe in women’s capacity are now telling us a different story, the story is that as far back as 2011, he wanted an Igbo and a woman to be his VP, but she REJECTED.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.