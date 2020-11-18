Bashir Ahmad Reacts As Ezekwesili Says She Rejected To Be Buhari’s VP

Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has reacted to the revelation that Oby Ezekwesili rejected the offer to be vice president to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church had said that Ezekwesili, who was Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, rejected the offer.

Ezekwesili confirmed the clergyman’s statement in a tweet yesterday. According to her, it shows that her attack on Buhari is not as a result of being sidelined by his administration.

Reacting to her statement, Bashir Ahmad said that it confirms that Buhari doesn’t hate the Igbos and that he loves to work with women.

He tweeted: “Those who have been painting the President black and keep pushing a narrative that he hates Igbo and also doesn’t believe in women’s capacity are now telling us a different story, the story is that as far back as 2011, he wanted an Igbo and a woman to be his VP, but she REJECTED.”