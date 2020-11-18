2020 WASSCE: WAEC Extendes Registeration For Private Candidates

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has once again extended registration for this year’s West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for private candidates.

The date which was formerly extended to Friday, November 11, 2020. has now gotten a new deadline which is November 19, 2020.

“We received several appeals from stakeholders to extend registration because a lot of purchased registration PINs for the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-2nd Series were yet to be uploaded.

“Those concerned should pls note that they have up to 12noon on November 19, 2020, to do so,” WAEC tweeted.