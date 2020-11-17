Tambuwal Names Those Working Against Buhari’s Administration

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said that evil forces are working against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor urged all and sundry to join hands together to work for the success of the present administration in the fight against its challenges.

He said this on Monday when he was paid a courtesy visit by the Shehu of Bama.

According to him, “We must work together as people and as leaders and support the federal government to establish peace in troubled areas across the country.

“We will continue to support the President to overcome evil forces who are all out to destabilize our nation.”

Tambuwal expressed happiness that Bama, which used to be an epicenter of the Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram, is gradually experiencing peace.

The Governor, however, said the monarch still has a lot of roles to play, adding, “You must support your brother, Governor Babagana Zulum and the federal government for all that they have been doing to stabilise the state and the country.”