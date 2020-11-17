Stop Praying For Unmerited Favour – Daddy Freeze Tells Nigerians

OAP Daddy Freeze has said that the reason why Nigeria has poverty and leadership crisis is because of the prayers for unmerited favour.

The leader of the Free The Sheeple Nation said that the “only unmerited favor we Christians get, is that Christ died for undeserving people like us so we could attain salvation.”

He said that we humans are to work to achieve every other thing in life.

He shared, “Nigeria’s poverty and leadership crises is entirely based on the buffoonery of unmerited favor.

“Stop praying for unmerited favor, or for the blessings of other people to be given to you. Instead, pray that those who are deserving should be in places of authority.

“If we all adopt this mindset, we won’t need to protest against bad governance in the future.

“Everything else we MUST work for and EARN!”