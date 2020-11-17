Police Wants To Shut Down Afrika Shrine Because Of #EndSARS – Seun Kuti

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti has raised alarm over plans by the police to shut down Afrika Shrine where he had planned to stage an EndSARS event.

The musician who shared on Instagram said that the event will still hold despite his family which runs Afrika Shrine objecting to him staging it at the venue.

He said the event will launch a resistance to the tyranny of the current regime in Nigeria.

Seun Kuti wrote: “So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tmr and also sent a letter to back it up.

“I respect my families decision not to hold the event as is but I will still go ahead with all the other organizations to launch THE MOVEMENT OF THE PEOPLE tomorrow and start our political resistance to the tyranny of this oppressive regime. Slide left and you will see the flier.

“This is a meeting, just a meeting of organizations and they are basically banning the right of association.

“Why are they afraid of the people organising? What is democratic about this act? The last time we tried to launch the government quickly called curfew and this time they have used threat but you can’t stop the will of the people. “