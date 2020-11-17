Police Take Over Afrika Shrine To Prevent #EndSARS Meeting

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force have taken over the Afrika Shrine which is run by the children of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Recall that one of the sons of the late Afrobeat legend, Seun Kuti, had raised an alarm that the police wrote a letter prohibiting him from holding an EndSARS meeting.

“You are hereby warned to suspend such gathering as any infraction that may emerge from this gathering will be tagged a deliberate action to sabotage the transition and restoration of the peace in Lagos State by the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force,” the letter read.

Early Tuesday morning, some officers of the force mounted checkpoints at strategic locations at the street where Afrika Shrine is located. They also had a van parked right in front of the event center.