National Security Council Discusses Kidnap On Abuja-Kaduna Highway

The National Security Council meeting currently holding at the State House, Abuja, is discussing the recent events on the Abuja-Kaduna highway and other security challenges elsewhere.

This was disclosed via a tweet on Monday by Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News reported that bandits kidnapped eight students of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who were traveling along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Sunday.

There were kidnapped alongside other travelers as confirmed by the Vice Chancellor of the university.

This was disclosed by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan.

“The Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Kabir Bala, has informed the government that eight students of the institution were among those kidnapped on Sunday on the Kaduna-Abuja road,” the commissioner said.

According to a source, 300 level students from the department of French were kidnapped while on their way to the French Village in Badagry.

The source said, “The names of the students are Okafor Chris, Ayuba Lois, John Elizabeth, Musa Precious, Asoji Faith, Badmus Jemimah, Emmanuel Simon and Aliyu Adamu.”