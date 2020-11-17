Lagos State Warns Religious Leaders On COVID-19 Guidelines

The Lagos State Government has urged religious leaders to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are adhere to to curb the spread of the virus.
This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, who warned against a second wave of the virus.
He also said that the state will not hesitate to sanction any religious house that fails to comply with the guidelines issued by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC.
He said, “At this juncture, let me admonish our beloved people not to relent in supporting and understanding the efforts of the Lagos State Government. We should not let down our guards; it is not yet Uhuru. The battle against this dreaded virus is not over. All guidelines and safety protocols of mitigating COVlD-19 should still be stringently adhered to.
“We are all aware that some countries, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France, are currently experiencing the second wave of the virus. We cannot afford to allow this to happen. I beseech us to continue to use our face masks, wash our hands frequently and maintain social distance in public places, while also using alcohol-based hand sanitisers from time to time to combat the transmission,” he added.
