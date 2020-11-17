Just in: Fire Razes Shops At Sasa Market In Ibadan

No fewer than one hundred and twenty shops at the popular Sasa market in Akinyele area of Ibadan have been razed in a fire outbreak that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness, the fire outbreak emanated from one of the shops.

The affected part of the market is the area designated for sellers of pepper and frozen items.

We learned that the fire, which was caused by an electrical surge, started around 4 a.m.

The Caretaker Chairman of Akinyele South LCDA, Hon Ahmed Adekunle Kazeem, told pressmen that the fire started immediately after the electricity company restored power to the area.

“It was due to oversight on the part of the traders. They are used to not putting off all sockets at the close of the day and they won’t buy original socket that will automatically put itself on and off or regulate electricity,” he said.

When filling this report injured people were immediately transferred to Ajibode Health Centre for treatment.

The fire was put out by the men of the Oyo State Fire Service.