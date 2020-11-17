I’ll Like To See Ronaldo Break My Record – Former Iran striker, Ali Daei

Former Iran striker, Ali Daei has said he would be honoured to see Cristiano Ronaldo break his record for the most goals in international football as the Portuguese forward moves closer to his tally of 109.

No other footballer has scored more than 51-year-old Daei on the international level, with 109 bagged in 13 years for his country. But Ronaldo is now moving closer to his tally of 109, having scored 102 goals in 168 appearances since his debut in 2003.

The Juventus striker will have a chance to close the gap when Portugal play Croatia in their final Nations League group stage match on Tuesday, November 17.

Daei is reportedly ready to congratulate Ronaldo when he finally breaks his record.

“I sincerely hope that Cristiano Ronaldo will reach my goal record for the national team,’ Daei was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

“In no way [would I be hurt], it would be a real honour for me if a player in his class could do it.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players not only of his time, but of all time. He is an absolute phenomenon.

“I would congratulate him directly. But first he has to get there.