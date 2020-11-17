I Will Not Allow Another #EndSARS Protests – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will not allow a repeat of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria.
Buhari said this at a meeting he had with the National Security Council in Abuja on Tuesday.
Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, who spoke with journalists at the end of the meeting, said President Buhari assured Nigerians that he will carry all relevant stakeholders including the youth along in the process of maintaining peace in the country.
The EndSARS protests were a call for an end to police brutality and bad governance in the country.
The protests which drew global attention was later hijacked by hoodlums who embarked on looting and arson across the country.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.