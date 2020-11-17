I Will Not Allow Another #EndSARS Protests – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will not allow a repeat of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Buhari said this at a meeting he had with the National Security Council in Abuja on Tuesday.

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, who spoke with journalists at the end of the meeting, said President Buhari assured Nigerians that he will carry all relevant stakeholders including the youth along in the process of maintaining peace in the country.

The EndSARS protests were a call for an end to police brutality and bad governance in the country.

The protests which drew global attention was later hijacked by hoodlums who embarked on looting and arson across the country.