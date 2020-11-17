I Rejected Offer To Be Vice President To Buhari – Ezekwesili

Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has confirmed report that she rejected the offer to be vice president to Presdient Muhammadu Buhari.
Ezekwesili who is very critical of the Buhari administration, disclosed this via her Twitter handle on Tuesday day November 17.
”Many People: Please tell us, is it true you actually rejected the offer to be Vice Presidential Candidate to Buhari as Pastor Bakare said? Me: Yes it is true. Any more questions?
“I laughed at the many messages people sent me upon reading Tunde Bakare’s factual statement that I rejected running as VP with President Buhari in 2011. I did not waste a moment in saying No. It is why I have always pitied those who spend their years lying against me. Next please!,” she tweeted.
