I Have No Regret Dumping PDP For APC – Gov Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that he has no regrets moving to the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He made this known in Abakaliki while confirming reports that he has defected to the ruling party in Nigeria.

The governor said he moved to the APC because of injustice metted out to the Southeast by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He also dissociated himself from talks about zoning of the presidential position to the southeast.