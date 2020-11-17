Eight ABU Students Among Victims Of Latest Kidnap On Kaduna-Abuja Road

Bandits have kidnapped eight students of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who were traveling along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Sunday.

There were kidnapped alongside other travelers as confirmed by the Vice Chancellor of the university.

This was disclosed by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan.

“The Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Kabir Bala, has informed the government that eight students of the institution were among those kidnapped on Sunday on the Kaduna-Abuja road,” the commissioner said.

According to a source, 300 level students from the department of French were kidnapped while on their way to the French Village in Badagry.

The source said, “The names of the students are Okafor Chris, Ayuba Lois, John Elizabeth, Musa Precious, Asoji Faith, Badmus Jemimah, Emmanuel Simon and Aliyu Adamu.”

The commissioner also confirmed attacks on Gabi and Kajuru local government areas on Saturday.

He said, “Security agencies have notified the government that they are pursuing bandits in the area.

“On Monday armed bandits attacked Albasu village located south wards of Malum forest in Sabon Birni general area and subsequently killed some locals, while on Sunday night at Maraban Kajuru, bandits kidnapped two persons and killed one person.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“Similarly, troops on patrol around Chikun and Kajuru LGAs boundaries found a corpse of a bandit who died of gun injury.

“An AK-47 rifle and other valuables were found beside the decayed corpse.”