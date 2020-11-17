Court Grants Bail To #EndSARS Protester Eromosele Adene

The Yaba Magistrates Court, Lagos, has granted bail to detained #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene.

This is against a suit filed by the police attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department seeking to remand Adene for an extra 30 days.

The news was shared by Adene’s lawyer, Tunde Jinadu, who said his client has been granted bail.

Jinadu had approached the court to grant his client bail on medical ground.

It would be recalled that the police had last week arrested Adene in Ikeja and taken him to the police command headquarters and then transferred him to the Area F Command before detaining him at the SCID, Panti.

Adene was last Monday flown to Abuja and detained for seven days before he was brought back to Lagos on Sunday.