Charly Boys Slams Bayelsa Govt For Hnouring Nengi

Entertainer Charly Boy has criticized the move by the Bayelsa State Government to honour BBNaija reality TV star Nengi.

In a piece titled ‘The Irony of the Nigerian State’, Charly Boy wondered why the state chose to honour Nengi by naming her the Face of the Girl Child in the state.

This he says was done at the expense of a young girl who graduated with a First Class from a university in the state.

Read his piece below.

THE IRONY OF THE NIGERIAN STATE.

The young lady with white is a first class graduate of the Niger Delta university, Faculty of Law, as well as a first class graduate Nigeria Law School… she was not Honnored by her Bayelsa State Government…

In another development, a girl, who is a second Class Graduate and a participant(A Runner Up) in the “Big Brother Naija” show , was given a State Reception and was also Honnored with a Government Appointment, also declared the Role Model to the Bayelsa State Girl Child ( the Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child)

Who should come first, is dis a case of misplacement of moral priority!

Meanwhile, Congratulations to our Lawyer, the True Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child, as far as I and every other realist, is concerned.