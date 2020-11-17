Akeredolu Slams Eyitayo Jegede For Saying His Life Is Threatened

The Akeredolu Campaign Organization has slammed the PDP governorship candidate in the Ondo election, Eyitayo Jegede, for saying that there is a threat to his life.

Jegede had alleged that since his petition challenging Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory in Ondo, his life has come udner threta.

However, in a statement, titled “Akeredolu to Jegede: Face your petition, stop seeking attention,” issued on Monday, by the spokesperson of Akeredolu Campaign Organization, Mr. Richard Olatunde, the Akeredolu campaign team said, “It is clear that while the resounding victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu against Jegede’s expectation is no longer news, the PDP candidate perhaps still lives in an unfortunate illusion.

“Without prejudice to the tribunal, we make bold to say that the alarm raised by Jegede over what he termed ‘threat to life’ is an evasive strategy to further hoodwink his unsuspecting followers into believing in his legal voyage which has held them spellbound.

“If anything, Jegede should look within his party, the PDP and beam searchlight into its leadership crisis, particularly the internal wrangling which has led to the brickbats as seen in the media lately.”