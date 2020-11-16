Suarez Speaks Ahead Of Atletico Madrid Clash With Barcelona

Atletico Madrid striker, Luis Suarez has spoken ahead of his side’s clash against his former club Barcelona.

The Uruguayan left Barcelona last summer after new manager Ronald Koeman requested his exit from the club.

He has since had a good start at Atletico Madrid which he joined on a €5m deal.

“It was not just an angry and impulsive situation. I was sad and hurt by how things ended,” Suarez told Marca.

“I have already said it, they closed the door on me and I had five giants open to me, that valued my work, professionalism and career.

“I feel proud with what I achieved at Barcelona. I found happiness and I am enjoying this moment now.”

The 33-year-old has rediscovered his goal scoring form, netting five goals in five LaLiga starts so far.

Simeone is likely to be in action when Atletico host Barca on November 21.