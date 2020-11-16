Shehu Sani Raises Alarm Over Kidnap Activities on Kaduna-Abuja Road

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has raised alarm over kidnapping activities along the Kaduna-Abuja road.
Shehu Sani said that scores of people were kdinapped today including someone he knows.
The former senator who shared on social media called on security operatives to protect citizens.
His tweet read: “Today,the Bandits along Kaduna Abuja audaciously blocked the road in broad daylight and kidnapped scores of people,including a young man I know. Operation Puff Adder needs reactivation.
“This is where the attention of the Northern Governors is needed.”
