Osinbajo Meets Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu In Lagos State (Photos)

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has met with the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
This was during his visit to Lagos State to launch the State Government’s rebuilding efforts after the damages that followed the recent EndSARS protests.
Osinbajo assured that Lagos will rebuild and restore.
He noted that “the government will regain people’s trust and Nigeria will prevail.”
He was later joined by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.
The Lagos State Governor had on Wednesday signed an executive order establishing the “Lagos State Rebuild Trust Fund” toward rebuilding the state.
Sanwo-Olu also constituted an eight-member Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee to oversee the rebuilding of every aspect of the state and also look at the future and healing of Lagos.
