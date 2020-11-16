Nigeria’s Major Problem Is Poverty, Says Peter Obi

The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that poverty is Nigeria’s major problem.

Speaking at an event to mark World Poverty Day, Peter Obi said that leaders need to show concern towards the rising poverty level in the country.

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 called for the dedication of resources towards tackling the problem.

“Poverty is dehumanizing, it is therefore left for humanity to create a better world by putting measures in place to eradicate poverty and give everyone the chance to live a meaningful life,” he said.

He advised the government to fix the situation which has rendered Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world.

“To combat poverty in Nigeria, organizations and wealthy individuals must deploy their resources to support government investments in these critical areas.

“May we not forget the words of Our Lord Jesus Christ that ‘Whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers, that you do unto me.’ We need to understand that poverty eradication and ensuring a better society is for all of us,” Obi added.