Keep Faith In PDP, Atiku Urges Nigerians

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians in all zones to keep faith in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Drumming support for the party on social media, Atiku said that the PDP is a party that believes in Nigeria.

Atiku who ran for president in 2019 on the platform of the PDP also said that the party has much to offer the country.

He tweeted, “The Peoples Democratic Party is the best friend Nigeria could have. All geopolitical zones deserve a political party that believes in Nigeria and not a party that believes otherwise.

“The @OfficialPDPNig has much to offer all parts of Nigeria, and I urge all Nigerians in all zones to keep faith with a party that has kept faith with Nigeria and will be equitable to all.”

He said this amid speculations that a massive decamping from the party to the All Progressives Congress, APC, looms in the Southeast.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State is said to be preparing to decamp from the party to the APC.