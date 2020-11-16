Islamic Scholar Reports #EndSARS Protesters To DSS

An Islamic scholar and security expert, Lawal Gusau, has filed a complaint against the Feminist Coalition at the Department of State Services over the role they played in the #EndSARS protests.

Punch reports that Gusau in the letter to the DSS, alleged that the Feminist Coalition helped finance the #EndSARS protests, which later turned violent and led to the killings and destruction of properties. According to the Islamic scholar, he is unopposed to Nigerians criticizing the government but doing so in a violent manner should never be tolerated. Gusau also lodged a complaint against a member of the coalition, Fikhirriya Hashim, who is based in the United Kingdom.

His petition reads

“Fikhirriya, a Nigerian residing in the United Kingdom, has been the brains behind the crisis and she did confess in her social media postings as well as interview with the BBC Hausa Service. So, we hold Fikhirriya, her NGO and all those related with the protests responsible for lives that were lost as well as all the properties destroyed by the protesters across the nation.

“In view of the above, we wish to request you to use your good offices and God-given position to commence full-scale investigation, arrest and prosecution of Fikhirriya and her co-travellers. We have attached all documented facts that will not only prove our evidence but will give you more insight into Fikhirriya’s excesses and disrespect to the people and government of Nigeria.”

His petition comes after the Central Bank of Nigeria obtained a court order to freeze the accounts of persons involved in the #EndSARS protests after accusing them of having possible links to terrorist activities. The promoters have denied the allegation and have gone to court to challenge the order of the court to freeze their account.

Recall that a member of the Feminist group. Modupe ‘Moe’ Odele’s passport was seized by Immigration officers on November 1 when she attempted to fly to the Maldives for her birthday. After much public outcry, the immigration officers released the passport. (Sahara Reporters)