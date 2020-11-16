IGP Orders Deployment Of Five Mobile Police Units To Edo

The Inspector General of Police has ordered the deployment of Five (5) Mobile Police Units to Edo state following criminal activities recorded in the state.

Report had it that seven persons have been killed in Edo state while six persons have been killed in Delta state in the last few days.

The incidents have been linked to the activities of criminals and cultists.

A senior Police Officer who spoke with Vanguard, disclosed that the five Mobile Police Units were possibly drawn from units in the North West and Middle Belt parts of the country.

The officer disclosed that the IGP’s directive is that escapee prisoners from the prisons facilities in Edo state must be apprehended.

He disclosed that the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has pledged logistics and other necessary supports including the provision of patrol vehicles to ensure that the criminal elements are hunted down and arrested.