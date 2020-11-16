I Do Not Support Igbo Presidency In 2023 – Buba Galadima

Buba Galadima has said that he does not support the idea of an Igbo president in 2023.
The former political associate of President Muhammadu Buhari said this on Monday when he appeared on The Morning Show on Arise Television.
The former Reformed All Progressives Congress, R-APC scribe, however, assured that he would vote for any of his Southeast friends.
“I have a lot of friends from the South East, I can vote for any of them if they present themselves but I am not agreeing to “Igbo presidency,” he said.
Galadima said this amid a growing call for the 2023 presidency to be zoned to the Southeast zone dominated by the Igbos.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.