I Do Not Support Igbo Presidency In 2023 – Buba Galadima

Buba Galadima has said that he does not support the idea of an Igbo president in 2023.

The former political associate of President Muhammadu Buhari said this on Monday when he appeared on The Morning Show on Arise Television.

The former Reformed All Progressives Congress, R-APC scribe, however, assured that he would vote for any of his Southeast friends.

“I have a lot of friends from the South East, I can vote for any of them if they present themselves but I am not agreeing to “Igbo presidency,” he said.

Galadima said this amid a growing call for the 2023 presidency to be zoned to the Southeast zone dominated by the Igbos.