How I Was Almost Killed By Police During A Protest – Tunde Bakare

The Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has recounted how he was almost killed by police during a protest.
Tunde Bakare and other students across Nigeria had stormed the streets in protest against the hike in school fees in 1978.
A shot fired by police into the crowd of peaceful protesters missed him but gunned down a fellow who was beside him.
“As I reminisced on the unfortunate incident of the shooting of unarmed protesters by Nigerian soldiers, I recalled with solemnity how I almost lost my life in the Ali Must Go protests as armed policemen fired live bullets into a crowd of students protesting peacefully,” he tweeted.
“Unfortunately, the bullet that narrowly missed me gunned down the young man who was beside me, Akintunde Ojo, after whom a library in UNILAG was subsequently named…it is painful that the younger generation has had to face the same beasts we fought in my generation. #EndSARS.”
On the plan by the Federal Government to regulate social media, he said, “Let me state, once again, that, although I have been a victim of misrepresentation and needless defamation of character on social media, I remain an advocate of freedom of expression.”
