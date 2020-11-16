Eyitayo Jegede: Campaign Organization Says His Life Is Threatened

The Campaign Organization of the PDP governorship candidate in the Ondo State election, Eyitayo Jegede, has cried out that the life of their principal is threatened.

The group said that Jegede’s life because threatened the moment he decided to challenge the outcome of the Info election which he lost to incumbent, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

It said that there is a plan to get rid of Jegede due to their fear of the petition he field against the election.

According to a leader of the campaign organisation, Mr Gbenga Akinmoyo:

“Information at the disposal of Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation is that there is security threat to the candidate of the PDP in the election of 10th October 2020, especially in relation to the petition which he lodged against the APC at the election tribunal.”

He added, “Sources confirmed that various meetings have been held at very high quarters by those who feel threatened by the step taken by the candidate.

“We use this opportunity to notify the security agencies of this threat and/or likely breach of security around our candidate, we believe the security agencies will rise up to the occasion and take the threat seriously.”