COVID-19: Nigeria Owes Medical Professionals – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the Nigerian Government owes health workers for their dedication in the fight against COVID-19.

He said this during a training which was organized for the health workers at his office in Lagos.

“Their efforts have renewed our faith in the human spirit and shown us that we are, each one of us, capable of extraordinary greatness, of courage beyond measure and goodness beyond what we imagine in ordinary times,” he said.

“This moment also requires that governments at all levels continue to support the training, welfare and wellbeing of the medical professionals who are at the forefront of this existential battle. We owe them that much, and so much more,” he added.

Gbajabiamila said that the House is ready to assist the medical field in tackling the weakness in its infrastructural capacity.

He also expressed delight that the work on a COVID-19 vaccine is moving at a good pace

He, however, advised everyone to continue in to act in knowlegde because the time the vaccine will be ready is still far ahead.

“When the final account of this moment is given, we will not forget to credit the health workers and medical professionals whom have helped us here in Nigeria, and others all over the world”, he added.