A New Political Party Will Be Formed By APC Member – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that a new political party will soon be formed by some disgruntled members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP said that the new political party will be formed ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, when he appeared on Arise Tv.

“We are aware in the Peoples Democratic Party that there are those who are losing out in APC and they are contemplating a third force just as they did in 2014.

“And as such, they are looking at coming to the PDP and breaking the party by taking members of the PDP to create a new political party,” Ologbondiyan said.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP is not bothered about the region the APC will zone its presidential ticket to in 2023.

“The PDP is a holistic political party and we are not going to allow distractions. The leadership of the PDP under Prince Uche Secondus is steadying the party for the purpose for which Nigerians are aligning with us come 2023,” he added.

He also confirmed that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party would meet on Thursday.