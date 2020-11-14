Trump Maintains Claim That US Election Was Rigged

Donald Trump has renewed his claims that the U.S. presidential election was rigged.

This comes despite assurances from federal and state officials, and private industry partners, that the November 3 vote was the “most secure” in the nation’s history.

Trump, who has not yet conceded to President-elect Joe Biden, has repeatedly taken to Twitter to assert, without evidence, that fraud and other irregularities deprived him of millions of votes.

On Friday November 13, Trump renewed his push to delegitimize the election results, accusing rival Democrats of both hypocrisy and, seemingly, of finding ways to bypass security measures his administration had put in place.

“For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been. Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever,” the president tweeted.

He added: “Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election!”

In another tweet, he wrote: “Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!”

He continued: “700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania!”

He has continued to share more tweets and also re-tweet other people’s tweets claiming the election was rigged.