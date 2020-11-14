Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On FG Paying N150k To Repentant Boko Haram Members

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to a report that repentant Boko Haram members are being paid N160,000 by the Federal Government.

According to Nnamdi Kanu, this is way more than what the security operatives fighting the insurgents are paid.

He said, “Repentant Boko Haram TERRORISTS are being paid 160k monthly. Conversely, the minimum wage in Nigeria is 30k monthly. This is what is being paid to the Army & Police that die in the droves fighting #Fulani #Islamic terror. Is this the Nigeria your forefathers bargained for? Think!.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has said that it is not planning on paying a monthly stipend of N150,000 to repentant Boko Haram members.

This is in reaction to a report circulated on social media which claims that the repentant terrorists will be earning the sum from the Federal Government.

Reacting to the report, presidential aide Bashir Ahmad described it as fake news.

He tweeted: “FAKE NEWS ALERT: The Federal Government is NOT planning to start paying repented Boko Haram members N150,000 monthly.

“The story is baseless and should be regarded as the usual fake news. When you see it here or on WhatsApp, ask the poster to provide a credible source of the story.”