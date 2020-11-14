Nigerians Abroad Advised Not To Come Home For Christmas

Nigerians abroad have been advised to suspend plans of traveling home for Christians due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The advice was given by Dr Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Aliyu who spoke at a press briefing organized by the PTF said that the advice is to curb the spread of the virus.

“We know that we are going into the Christmas period and we are looking at steps to minimize the number of people we see during this period.

“If you do not need to travel, remain in the country during the period.

“If you are outside the country, now is not the time to start coming in on holiday.

“If you do have to come into the country on holiday, be aware that you have to do the mandatory seven days isolation and you have to be tested and confirmed to be negative.

“We will not be relaxing the rules simply because it is holiday season,” he said.