Lekki Shooting: Panel To Rule On Whether Army Can Testify

Members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel probing the alleged Lekki shooting have taken a pause to deliberate on whether the military officers who before it could testify.

The panel which which had failed to sit for days resumed activities after the youth representatives returned form a boycott.

The Nigerian Army which had been scheduled to testify last week were late scheduled for today.

Scheduled to testify today include three Brigadier Generals and one Lieutenant Colonel.

The top military officers, whose statements on oath have already been submitted to the panel, are the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo; Chief of Staff, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, VI, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Nsikak Edet; Commander, 81 Division Garrison, VI, Brig. Gen. Francis Omata; Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja, Brig. Gen. Musa Etsu-Ndagi; and Commanding Officer, 65 Battalion, Bonny Camp, VI, Lt. Col. Salisu Bello.

At the commencement of the panel sitting at about 10am today, there were arguments over whether the army can give evidence before the tribunal.

After a heated debate, the rose up to deliberate on the ruling.