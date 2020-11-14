Kemi Olunloyo Questions Comedian Emmanuella’s Source Of Income

Journalist Kemi Olunloyo has said that the source of income of comedian Emmanuella should be revealed to the public.

She said this in reaction to the news that the child comedian bought a house for her mother.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, the house was bought by the girl’s uncle for her mother.

“EMMANUELLA: Public Relations Mgt is my 2nd degree. In PR when a 10yo comedian builds a house that achievement needs to be elaborated in a professional way. Mark Angel should tell media the EXACT source of her income used to build that house to inspire other young kids #Kemitalks

“Don’t just post all over the internet about a house that could have been built by her uncle Mark Angel for her mother and Emmanuella’s name used to upgrade her brand for more fans, followers and recognition. Nigerian mainstream newspapers don’t ask questions.

#Kemitalks

“Other young comedians and enterprising kids should know how they can make that money too. In Hollywood kids salaries are public information. Inspire other kids. The problem in Nigeria is everyone wants to show off their earnings without letting other know how to do the same,” she wrote.