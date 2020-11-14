I’m Not Under Pressure To Get Married – Bukunmi Oluwashina

Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina has said that the trouble rocking marriages today has not given her a fear to get married.

Speaking to Saturday Beats, Bukunmi Oluwashina said that watching the marriage of her parents has given her an idea of what marriage should be like.

She also spoke about the crisis rocking the marriage of fellow actresses.

According to her, “It is not as if the marriages of actresses are more troubled than that of others but because they are in the limelight, it is easier for people to know when they have issues in their homes. Most people think that one should have a perfect life. There is so much expectation from all and sundry. But when one lives one’s life strictly on one’s terms, there would be less pressure. People in other professions have marriage crises everyday but you would not hear of them because they are not public figures. That is why people think entertainers always have issues in their marriages. I don’t ‘run’ my life based on what people believe. I don’t entertain fear because I didn’t make my choice based on public opinions. There is nothing public that could scare me and I don’t entertain any fear when it comes to marriage. I grew up seeing my parents’ marriage and knowing what it means to be with someone that one loves. Marriage is beautiful, though it has its ups and downs. Marriage is sweet when one is with the right person.”