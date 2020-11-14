I’m Devastated, In Pains, Says Actress Wendy Lawal As She Loses Mother

Nollywood actress, Wendy Lawal has announced the passing away of her mother whom she fondly calls Sisi Yinka.

The 29-year-old made the announcement on Wednesday in an Instagram post showing a picture of her and her late mother.

She wrote, “Mummy, Only God understands, Only God knows why…This hurts… so much, I’m in pain… a lot of it, On some days, it’s extremely difficult to breathe.

“It’s excruciatingly difficult to bear, We’re trying our best to be strong for each other… We’re doing you proud I promise. I’m thankful for the honour of being your daughter.”

Wendy Lawal who is popular for her role in Tinsel is a graduate of the Department of Creative Arts at the University of Lagos.