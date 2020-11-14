I Dreamt That Trump Was Beaten To Near-Death – Stella Immanuel

Dr Stella Immanuel has revealed that dream she had about President Donald Trump on the 2020 US election.

Trump is reported to have lost the election after the media projected Joe Biden as the winner of both the popular and electoral votes.

However, Stella Immanuel is also a pastor said that the final outcome of the election will favour Trump just as she had dreamt.

“I know that a lot of people that have been fighting for the Republic are kind of discouraged right now because of the noise we are hearing in the media and otherwise.

“Listen, just tune out the noise. Continue to pray, continue to stand. We are not giving up on our Republic. We gonna continue to fight and we gonna continue to believe God.

“I’m a prophet of God and the Lord told me in June when all these chaos was happening. I said that Lord, are we done? Is it about to be over?

“And at that time I had a dream, I saw the President, he was beat, he was beat up so bad, he was laid down and we thought the President was dead.

“We rushed over there and we started praying and praying. He got up, he stood tall and got back to work…what I saw is exactly what’s happening right now. God has not changed his mind…we gonna continue to pray”, she said.