FG Ready To Use Other Options To Tackle ASUU Strike – Ngige

The Federal Government has said that it is ready to use the other options available to tackle the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

This was said by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, during an interview with Channels Television.

“There are so many options left. We have the labour laws and I have options left to me in the labour laws. I have other channels,” he said.

Ngige who called on ASUU to return to the negotiation table said that the union is not considering the problems its demands would create.

He said, “I’m inviting them (ASUU) next week, we are doing side meetings on our part. I’m collating responses from the Accountant General of the Federation’s Office and everybody who has something to do with this matter.”