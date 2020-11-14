Fabregas Speaks On How Arsenal Players See Arteta

Cesc Fabregas has hailed Mikel Arteta while revealing what the players at Arsenal feel about his managerial duty at the club.

Fabregas who once played for Arsenal said the club’s players find Arteta to be fascinating.

The Spaniard praised his compatriot for the things he has been able to introduce to the club.

“They have a new project, I believe what Mikel [Arteta] is doing is nice,” Fabregas told the Daily Mail.

“The players are fascinated by how he came in and changed the training ground, the methodology, how he prepares for games.

“He makes it easier for his teams to understand how to attack, how to defend – I like his ideas, all I’m hearing is positive.”