EndSARS: Youth Representatives In Lagos Judicial Panel Return From Boycott

Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi have returned to the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry after boycotting it for days.
The panel resumed sitting on Saturday November 14, after their boycott in protest against the freezing of their bank accounts and that of other #EndSARS promoters by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Recall that retired Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel had adjourned its sitting till November 7 following its inability to form a quorum due to the boycott of the sitting by the two youth panel members
It is expected that the Nigerian Army will return to give its testimony on Saturday November 14.
Top military officers, whose statements on oath have already been submitted to the panel are the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo; Chief of Staff, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, VI, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Nsikak Edet; Commander, 81 Division Garrison, VI, Brig. Gen. Francis Omata; Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja, Brig. Gen. Musa Etsu-Ndagi; and Commanding Officer, 65 Battalion, Bonny Camp, VI, Lt. Col. Salisu Bello.
Three Brigadier Generals and one Lieutenant Colonel have also been listed to testify before the panel. It was further learnt that military and legal teams are already seated and proceedings are currently ongoing.
