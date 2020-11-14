EndSARS: Wizkid, Davido, Sam Adeyemi Ordered To Be Probed By Court

A court in Abuja has ordered a probe into the activities of 50 EndSARS protesters which include some celebrities.

The order was given by Chief Magistrate Omolola Akindele of the Wuse Zone 6 of the Magistrate Court.

The protesters include Aisha Yesufu, David Adeleke – Davido, Ayodeji Balogun – Wizkid, Deji Adeyanju, Sam Adeyemi, Ayo Sogunro, Tiwa Savage, Dipo Awojide, Folarin Falana – Falz, Modupe Odele – Moe, Feyikemi Abudu – FK.

Micheal Ajereh – Don Jazzy, Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, Rinu Oduala, Innocent Idibia – 2baba, Kanu Nwankwo, Joe Abah, Kiki Mordi, Tope Akinyode, Adebola Williams, Yul Edochie, Bankole Wellington.

Also on the list are Oseyi Etomi, Jola Ayeye, Japhet Omojuwa, Pamilerin Adegoke, Kelvin Odanz Adekunle Temitope, Layo Ogunbanwo, Ayodele Makun, Uche Jombo, Yemi Alade, Ojabodu Ademola.