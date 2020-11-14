EndSARS: Abuja Court Orders Pastor Sam Adeyemi To Be Probed

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Center has been ordered to be probed by a court in Abuja.

The order was given by Chief Magistrate Omolola Akindele of the Wuse Zone 6 of the Magistrate Court.

This is as a result of his involvement in the EndSARS protests which happened across the country last month.

The other protesters to be probed include Aisha Yesufu, David Adeleke – Davido, Ayodeji Balogun – Wizkid, Deji Adeyanju, Sam Adeyemi, Ayo Sogunro, Tiwa Savage, Dipo Awojide, Folarin Falana – Falz, Modupe Odele – Moe, Feyikemi Abudu – FK.

Micheal Ajereh – Don Jazzy, Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, Rinu Oduala, Innocent Idibia – 2baba, Kanu Nwankwo, Joe Abah, Kiki Mordi, Tope Akinyode, Adebola Williams, Yul Edochie, Bankole Wellington.

Also on the list are Oseyi Etomi, Jola Ayeye, Japhet Omojuwa, Pamilerin Adegoke, Kelvin Odanz Adekunle Temitope, Layo Ogunbanwo, Ayodele Makun, Uche Jombo, Yemi Alade, Ojabodu Ademola.