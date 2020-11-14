Ember Months: Lagos Police Command Warns Officers Against Negligence

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Hakeem Odumosu has warned officers against negligence and indulgence during the ember months.

The warning is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Odumosu urged the officers to step up to challenges of insecurity which are high during the ember months.

“I have read the riot act to some of the policemen in the command who have not been performing their statutory duties as expected after the EndSARS violence that wreaked havoc in Lagos State.

“There is no reason or excuse for any policeman to be absent or indolent on duty in spite of the words of encouragement, solidarity and support from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu.

“Even the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and well-meaning Nigerians, including our wives and mothers, the Police Officers Wives Association have encouraged officers to assume duty.

“We cannot handle the security of Lagos State with levity,” the police boss said.

Odumosu, therefore, warned Area Commanders, District Police Officers and Heads of Department to henceforth book any policeman who failed to report to duty.

“Such officer will be dealt with according to the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations.

“I appeal to the general public and all and sundry to support the police and collectively fight crimes and criminality in the state,” Odumosu said.