Comedian Emmanuella Shows Off House Built For Mother

Popular child Comedian, Emmanuella has shown off the house she built for her mother.
Taking to social media, Emmanuella said that the house is just the beginning because she plans to build a mansion for her next year.
She shared on her Instagram page:
“I built this for u mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragement, and support. Mummy I know you said u want a portable house and this is it.”
“But forgive me because I must complete ur mansion for you next year. Don’t worry it won’t make us go to hell, My super Christmas mummy. I love you.”
