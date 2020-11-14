Charly Boy Opens Up On Fourth Proposal To Wife Of 45 Years

Entertainer Charly Boy has opened up on why he proposed for the fourth time to his wife whom he married 45 years ago.

Charly Boy proposed to his wife again at a shopping mall in Lagos.

A video from the scene showed him bending the knee before his wife who looked excited.

Sharing on social media, Charly Boy said, “I have realized dat we have become a Role Model Couple for the Institution of marriage.

“I understand why millions of people were so joyous and fascinated by those imageries.

“As an entertainer, I made a public show of it to tell and show people that longevity in marriages is possible if couples imbibe the right values..

“It was my way of inspiring couples that there are still good and meaningful relationships. Relationships is not just about who has money or who is bringing money. It’s about genuine friendship because marriage is a difficult institution and if you find a partner that is more or less your friend and there is mutual respect, these are the qualities that can endure longevity in a marriage,” he concluded.