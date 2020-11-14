BREAKING: Obaseki Appoints Osarodion Ogie As SSG

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government, SSG.
Obaseki who made this known in a statement said that the political appointment is the only own he will make this year.
He said that all other appointments will have to wait till February 2021.
More details later…
