BREAKING: Obaseki Appoints Osarodion Ogie As SSG

By - 4 hours on November 14, 2020
Edo Gov. Obaseki Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Governor Godwin Obaseki (image courtesy: Edo State Government)

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

Obaseki who made this known in a statement said that the political appointment is the only own he will make this year.

He said that all other appointments will have to wait till February 2021.

More details later…

