BREAKING: #EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Right To Invite Military – Army

The Nigerian Army has said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State was right to have invited the military to the Lekki toll gate.

This is according to the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo.

He made this known while testifying before the Lagos State Judicial Panel set up to probe the alleged Lekki toll gate shooting of EndSARS protesters.

He said, “These scenes are reminiscent of the Liberian Civil War when the fighters believed that once they consume human body parts, they would be fortified, they would be strong.

“It was these incidents that made the Governor of Lagos State ask for military intervention and in my opinion, that was the correct thing to do since the police had been overrun and policemen were fighting for their dear lives.”