Alex Iwobi Apologizes As Super Eagles Draw Against Sierra Leone

Alex Iwobi has apologized on behalf of the Super Eagles after the squad drew at home against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Friday.

The game which was played at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City, the Edo State capital, saw Iwobi score two brilliant goals.

Victor Osimhen who left the pitch injured also had his name on the score sheet alongside Samuel Chukwueze.

The Super Eagles had all their goals in the first half with the Leone Stars scoring one before the second half.

The next 45 minutes of the game saw the Leone Stars equalizing to the shock of the Super Eagles.

Apologizing for the outcome of the match, Iwobi wrote on Instagram: “[I am] deeply disappointed, we’ll work to put things right.”