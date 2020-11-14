Ahmed Musa Apologizes Over Super Eagles 4-4 Draw Against Sierra Leone

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has apologized on behalf of the team following the 4-4 draw against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The game which was played at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City, the Edo State capital, saw Iwobi score two brilliant goals.

Victor Osimhen who left the pitch injured also had his name on the score sheet alongside Samuel Chukwueze.

The Super Eagles had all their goals in the first half with the Leone Stars scoring one before the second half.

The next 45 minutes of the game saw the Leone Stars equalizing to the shock of the Super Eagles.

Apologizing for the outcome of the match, Ahmed Musa said:

“Dear Nigerians, on behalf of myself and my teammates we are really, really sorry for the disappointment of the game tonight,” Musa tweeted.

“We know we made a very big mistake in the game but there’s nothing we can do, that’s football, sometimes we win, sometimes we lose.

“But we are going to correct our own mistake in the next game. Inshallah, we are doing all our best to see that we qualify to the AFCON and we know that we can do it.

“On behalf of myself and my teammates, we are very, very sorry for the game tonight and we are going to make it up. Thank you very much”