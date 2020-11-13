We Will Not Relax COVID-19 Protocols For Christmas – PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said that there will be no relaxation of protocols during the Christmas festive period.
This was said by the PTF national coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, who expressed concerned about the increase in cases of the virus around the globe.
Aliyu advised Nigerians planning on taking trips for the holiday to stay in the country. According to him, travel rules will be enforced.
The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who also spoke advised travelers to suspend their trips.
He advised that non-essential travels should be suspended for now.
